UPDATE: Lombardy East saga continues
LOMBARDY EAST – People gathered in Lombardy East again this morning, saying government has failed them. Â
15°C | 24°C
LOMBARDY EAST – People gathered in Lombardy East again this morning, saying government has failed them. Â
find your
dream home
looking for an
affordable
apartment
It's easy in only three
simple steps...
find professional
services in
your area
Locate a business
operating in
your area
Want more customers? They're online right now, searching for businesses like yours. Place your ad now...
Joburg City anti-fraud hotline: 0800-002-587
Joburg Metro police: 011-375-5911
City of Joburg Region A (Midrand):Â 011-203-3300
Riverpark Residents AssociationÂ â€“ Ichair Tsietsi Kungoane 079-750-3527
Alexandra Civic Association â€“ Mike BeeaÂ 072-593-2721
Alexandra Residents Association (ARA) â€“ chairman Archbishop David Khumalo, No 132 3rd Avenue/ Ruth street, cell: 072-013-3852.